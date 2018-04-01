Robert E. Lee monument in western N Carolina damaged again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in western North Carolina has been vandalized for the second time in less than a year.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Lee's face has been scratched through, along with much of the text beneath it. His image is imprinted on a bronze plaque attached to a larger piece of granite in downtown Asheville.

The damage was first seen Friday.

The Lee monument is at the foot of the Vance monument, named for Zebulon Vance, a Buncombe County native who was North Carolina's governor during most of the Civil War.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the Lee monument in 1926, more than 60 years after the end of the Civil War.

Four people were arrested in August when the monument was damaged.

