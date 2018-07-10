Reward offered after deaths of 2 horses in western Indiana

BAINBRIDGE, Ind. (AP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the deaths of two horses that were slain at a farm in western Indiana.

The Putnam County sheriff's office says the horses, named Kat and Mama, were apparently killed July 1 in Bainbridge and found the next day. They may have been shot and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

One of the horses belonged to 15-year-old Ryan Phillips, who says it's "sickening" that someone would hurt defenseless horses.

A preliminary necropsy report states the horses had fractured ribs and nasal cavities due to "traumatic injury." Pat McFadden, chief investigator for the sheriff's office, says the animals were "definitely killed" but the circumstances are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the deaths of the horses is asked to contact the sheriff's office.