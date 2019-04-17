Reward increased for information in fatal Langston shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has announced an increase in the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Langston.

The OSBI said Wednesday that a $10,000 reward is now being offered for information about the shooting that killed Brandon DuPree of Tulsa.

The agency had previously announced a $1,000 reward for information about the October shooting.

The OSBI says DuPree died after being shot Oct. 20, 2018, during a party near the Langston University campus.

The agency says DuPree was not a Langston student but was with friends at the party at a community center.