Reward increased for information in Colorado teen's death

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have increased the reward to $50,000 for information leading to those responsible for killing a 17-year-old Colorado girl.

KCNC-TV reports Park County investigators announced the reward and a new website Monday they hope will bring information in the December 2017 death of Maggie Long.

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw says Long was "purposely set on fire and burned alive."

Her body was found in her family's home near Bailey.

McGraw says investigators are searching for at least three suspects, who might have changed their appearances since the killing.

The death is being investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

