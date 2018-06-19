Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 52 Caption Close

Image 3 of 52 Who: Former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Who: Former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

What: Four former girlfriends accused Schneiderman of physical and emotional abuse in an article published May 7, 2018, in the New Yorker. Schneiderman called the incidents "role playing and other consensual sexual activity" and said it was unrelated to his professional conduct or the the operations of the office. Officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, urged him to do resign. Where is he now: Schneiderman resigned his post hours after the article was published online. Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas was appointed the special prosecutor to investigate the allegations against him.

Who: Former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

What: Four former girlfriends accused Schneiderman of physical and emotional abuse in an article published May 7, 2018, in the New Yorker.

Image 4 of 52 Who: SUNY Polytechnic Institute's founding President and CEO Alain Kaloyeros. What: Charged in a federal complaint in September 2016 with allegedly engaging bid-rigging in the award of hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts and other official benefits. Where is he now? Jury selection for Kaloyeros and development executives, who face charges related to alleged corruption involving the Buffalo Billion and upstate nanotechnology development initiatives, is set for later in June. less Who: SUNY Polytechnic Institute's founding President and CEO Alain Kaloyeros. What: Charged in a federal complaint in September 2016 with allegedly engaging bid-rigging in the award of hundreds of ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren

Who: Joseph Percoco, a former top aide and confidant of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. What: Charged in September 2016 in a federal complaint with swapping officials favors for cash payments and other favors in the awarding of hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts and other official benefits. Where is he now? Percoco was found guilty of honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services, and solicitation of bribes and gratuities. Percoco was acquitted of three other counts against him, including extortion. Sentencing will be held in June.

Who: Todd Howe, a former lobbyist and longtime Cuomo aide. What: A guilty plea by Howe was unsealed when Preet Bharara announced a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan on public corruption charges against nine people in September 2016. Howe was a key witness for federal prosecutors in that case.

Image 7 of 52 Who: Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan.

Who: Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan.

What: Convicted in 2015 in a $5 million corruption case, sentenced to 12 years in jail and ordered to pay nearly $7 million in fines. Prosecutors said he traded favors to enrich himself and then lied about it. Silver won a new trial when an appellate court overturned that conviction. His second trial ended in his conviction on May 11, 2018. Where is he now? Silver is out on bail, awaiting sentencing.

Who: Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan.

What: Convicted in 2015 in a $5 million corruption case, sentenced to 12 years in jail and ordered to pay nearly $7 million in fines.

Who: Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, R-Nassau County and his son, Adam. What: Convicted in a bribery and extortion case relating to legislative favors performed to benefit the younger Skelos' employers and clients. The convictions were overturned by a subsequent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Where are they now? Prosecutors will retry the case. Manhattan federal Judge Kimba Wood ​set June 18 for their public corruption retrial.

Who: Former Senator George Maziarz was charged with covering up $95,000 in secret campaign-cash payments to an ex-staffer who quit amid a sexual harassment scandal. According to FBI files, Maziarz directed Senate staffers to shred records as the investigation loomed. Where is he now? He pleaded guilty in Albany County Court on March 2, 2018, to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false instrument and was fined $1,000 plus court costs.

Who: Assemblyman William F. Boyland, Jr., D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted of 21 corruption charges, including attempted extortion while serving as an elected official. The Second Circuit Court upheld his conviction in July 2017. Where is he now? He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2015.

Who: Former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, R-Brunswick. What: Accused by federal prosecutors of taking $360,000 in consulting payments they alleged were just a mask for bribes and kickbacks in exchange for Bruno's political influence. He was convicted on two counts of fraud in 2009, but the conviction was tossed when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in another case that "honest services" fraud must include proof of a kickback or bribe. During a retrial in 2014, he was acquitted of all charges. Where is he now? Bruno is retired.

Who: Assemblyman Karim Camara, D-Brooklyn. What: Charged with driving while intoxicated in Albany in 2007. Pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and paid a fine. Where is he now? He continued to serve through January 2015, when he resigned to head Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new Office of Faith-Based Community Development Services.

Who: Assemblyman Nelson Castro, D-Bronx. What: Indicted in 2009 on three counts of perjury in a voter fraud case. He agreed to work as an informant for the Bronx district attorney and federal prosecutors in an agreement that led to the arrest of Assemblyman Eric Stevenson. As part of the deal, Castro agreed to resign from the Assembly after his participation in the Stevenson probe became public. He pleaded guilty to federal charges, served 250 hours of community service and state charges were dropped.

Image 14 of 52 Who: Assemblywoman Gloria Davis, D-Bronx. What: Resigned in January 2003 after pleading guilty to taking bribes. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years probation. Who: Assemblywoman Gloria Davis, D-Bronx. What: Resigned in January 2003 after pleading guilty to taking bribes. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years probation. Photo: ALL

Who: Republican Assembly Speaker Perry B. Duryea. What: In 1973, Assembly Speaker Perry B. Duryea, a Republican, and several others were indicted for "vote siphoning." It was alleged they set up a bogus Liberal Party committee to print and distribute literature for Liberal candidates in marginal legislative districts to siphon votes from Democratic candidates to help Republicans. Duryea proclaimed his innocence and stayed on as speaker. The next year the charges were dismissed when the section of the election law requiring sponsors of political literature to identify themselves was struck down as unconstitutional. Duryea went on to run for governor in 1978, but lost to Gov. Hugh Carey.

Who: State Sen. Pedro Espada, Jr., D-Bronx. What: The central player in the June 2009 state Senate coup, he pleaded guilty in 2012 to tax fraud charges and plundering funds from his Bronx health clinic. Where is he now? Espada was sentenced to five years in prison in 2013.

Who: Assemblyman Dennis Gabryszak, D-Cheektowaga, Erie County. What: Accused by former aides of sexual harassment. Evidence of Gabryszak's alleged bad behavior included a video clip showing him either miming or actually engaging in a sex act in a bathroom stall, and text messages in which he made an obscene pun on the name of a Republican Assemblywoman. Gabryszak resigned in January 2014, and remains embroiled in civil litigation with his alleged victims.

Who: Senator Efrain Gonzalez, D-Bronx. What: Indicted in 2006 on charges of mail fraud and theft of funds in a conspiracy to steal $432,000 though a complicated scheme involving non profit groups. He pleaded guilty in 2009. Where is he now? Gonzalez was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2010.

Who: Assemblywoman Diane Gordon, D-Bronx. What: Convicted of bribery and official misconduct in 2008 for offering to help a developer acquire city land if he built her house for free. She was sentenced to two to six years in prison in 2008. Where is she now? Gordon has since been freed and remains active in politics.

Who: Assemblyman Roger Green, D-Brooklyn. What: Pleaded guilty to two counts of petty larceny and one count of filing a false instrument related to false billing of Assembly travel expenses. He ran for re-election and won. Later, he ran for Congress and lost in 2006.

Who: New York State Comptroller Alan Hevesi. What: Forced out of office in 2006 for trading access to New York's $124 billion public employee pension fund for $1 million in benefits — including campaign contributions and luxury trips to Israel and Italy. He pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to one to four years in prison. Where is he now? Hevesi served 20 months of his sentence and was released on parole in 2012.

Who: Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, D-Buffalo. What: Accused of affairs with one or more interns between 2003 and June 2004, based on emails reportedly exchanged between Hoyt and an intern that were published on PoliticsNY.net blog. In May 2004, the Assembly adopted new rules to prevent fraternization between lawmakers and interns. While Hoyt claims no rules were broken, the timing of the alleged affair raised questions. Where is he now? Hoyt resigned in 2011 after being appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to a senior position in Empire State Development Corp. Hoyt left that job in October 2017 amid a sexual harassment investigation.

Who: Senator Shirley Huntley, D-Queens. What: Pleaded guilty to felony tampering with evidence in attempts to mask misuse of a state grant she arranged for a nonprofit organization run by her niece. She also pleaded guilty to to a federal charge of using $87,000 in state funds illegally in relation to a nonprofit she set up called the Parents Information Network. At the behest of federal investigators, she taped conversations with Senator John Sampson as well as five other Senate Democrats. She was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in 2013.

Image 24 of 52 Who: Assemblyman Steve Katz, R-Yorktown. What: Ticketed for marijuana possession and speeding on his way to the Capitol in 2013. Where is he now? Scandal did not prevent him from winning re-election in 2014. Who: Assemblyman Steve Katz, R-Yorktown. What: Ticketed for marijuana possession and speeding on his way to the Capitol in 2013. Where is he now? Scandal did not prevent him from winning re-election in 2014. Photo: Paul Buckowski

Image 25 of 52 Who: Assemblyman Micah Kellner, D-Manhattan. What: Kellner was sanctioned for inappropriately flirting with staff members and for employing an intern after he had been stripped of his ability to have interns. Where is he now? He did not seek re-election when his term ended in 2014, but continues to appeal his case. Assemblyman, D-Manhattan.: Kellner was sanctioned for inappropriately flirting with staff members and for employing an intern after he had been stripped of his ability to have interns.He did not seek re-election when his term ended in 2014, but continues to appeal his case. less Who: Assemblyman Micah Kellner, D-Manhattan. What: Kellner was sanctioned for inappropriately flirting with staff members and for employing an intern after he had been stripped of his ability to have interns. Assemblyman, D-Manhattan.: Kellner was sanctioned for inappropriately flirting with staff members and for employing an intern after he had been stripped of his ability to have interns. ... more Photo: LORI VAN BUREN

Who: Senator Carl Kruger, D-Brooklyn. What: Pleaded guilty to accepting nearly a half-million dollars in bribes, reportedly to pay personal expenses for his "intimate associate" Michael Turano. Where is he now? Kruger was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2012.

Who: Senator Vincent Leibell, R-Patterson. What: Pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges in December 2010. He admitted obstructing a grand jury probe into whether or not he had extorted money from lawyers doing work for Putnam County and to filing false tax returns. Leibell was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years probation.

Who: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Thomas Libous, R-Binghamton. What: On July 22, 2015, he was found guilty of lying to the FBI, and vacated his Senate seat. He was sentenced him to six months of house arrest, two years of probation and a $50,000 fine. Libous was not sentenced to jail time due his terminal cancer that had spread from his prostate to his lungs and bones. His son, Matthew Libous, was convicted in January of three counts of subscribing to false tax returns after he under-reported his income on his federal tax returns from 2007 through 2009. His indictment stemmed from an investigation into whether his father used his influence to get him a job and subsequent raise with the law firm of now-disbarred attorney Anthony Mangone in Westchester County. Prosecutors charged the elder Libous with lying to FBI investigators about the alleged scheme. Where is he now? Libous died from cancer on May 3, 2016. His conviction, which was under appeal at the time of his death, was vacated on technical grounds.

Who: Assemblyman Vito Lopez, D-Brooklyn. What: Accused of sexually harassing at least eight female staffers. He was fined by the Legislative Ethics Commission $10,000 for each of the 33 instances of harassment cited. Where is he now? Lopez resigned from the Assembly in 2013. He died in November 2015.

Who: Senator Hiram Monserrate, D-Queens. What: He was kicked out of the Assembly in 2009 after being convicted and sentenced to three years probation and community service for dragging his bleeding girlfriend through his apartment building lobby in a violent scene caught on security cameras. He was then indicted on federal corruption charges in 2010 for misappropriation of funds while on the New York City Council. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2012.

Who: Assemblyman Clarence Norman, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted in three separate corruption trials between 2005 and 2007. He was found guilty in September 2005 of intentionally soliciting illegal campaign contributions, In December 2005, he was convicted for stealing $5,000 donated to his reelection campaign. In February 2007, he was convicted for extortion payments from judicial candidates. He was sent to prison in June 2007 on a sentence of three to nine years and was released in 2011.

Image 32 of 52 Who: Senator Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted of criminal mischief after altercation with a photographer. He was fined and sentenced to three years probation. Parker still serves as a senator. Who: Senator Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted of criminal mischief after altercation with a photographer. He was fined and sentenced to three years probation. Parker still serves as a senator. Photo: John Carl D'Annibale

Image 33 of 52 Who: Assemblyman Adam Clayton Powell IV, D-Manhattan. What: Convicted of driving while impaired and had his license suspended for 90 days. Where is he now? He left the Assembly in 2010. Who: Assemblyman Adam Clayton Powell IV, D-Manhattan. What: Convicted of driving while impaired and had his license suspended for 90 days. Where is he now? He left the Assembly in 2010. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP

Image 34 of 52 Who: Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez, D-Manhattan. What: Charged with driving while intoxicated in Albany in June 2013. He still serves as an assemblyman. Who: Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez, D-Manhattan. What: Charged with driving while intoxicated in Albany in June 2013. He still serves as an assemblyman.

Who: Assemblywoman Gabriela Rosa, D-Manhattan. What: Rosa plead guilty to lying to immigration officials and marrying in 1996 only in order to become an American citizen. Where is she now? She was sentenced in October 2014 to a year and a day in prison.

Who: Senator John Sabini, D-Queens. What: Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving changes in 2007. Where is he now? He resigned in 2008 to become chairman of the New York State Racing and Wagering Board. He stepped down in 2013.

Who: Former Senate Democratic Leader John Sampson, D-Brooklyn. What: Charged with embezzling $440,000 as part of a scheme to control money from Brooklyn foreclosure sales and an additional charge of lying to the FBI. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Where is he now? Sampson began serving his sentence in 2017.

Who: Assemblyman William Scarborough, D-Queens. What: Charged with felony grand larceny. Scarborough is accused of submitting $50,000 in fraudulent legislative travel vouchers over a four-year period. Where is he now? Scarborough pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft and was sentenced to a year and a month in federal prison.

Who: Assemblyman Anthony Seminerio, D-Queens. What: Pleaded guilty to a felony charge of denying the public honest services in 2009 after admitting he acted as a consultant for Jamaica Hospital before a state agency official. He did not let the state official know he was being paid as a representative of the hospital. Where is he now? Seminerio died in prison in 2011.

Who: Senator Malcolm Smith, D-Queens. What: Convicted for his part in a failed bribery scheme to get him the Republican ballot line for New York City mayor. Prosecutors had accused Smith of engineering cash payments to New York City Republican leaders in order to get their support to allow Smith, a Queens Democrat, to pursue the GOP line in the 2013 mayor's race. Where is he now? He was sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2015.

Who: Senator Nicholas Spano, R-Yonkers. What: Sentenced to one year and one day in prison in 2012 after pleading guilty to a federal tax-evasion charge. Spano admitted that he failed to pay more than $53,000 in federal and state taxes by not reporting income, including a $45,000 commission he received on a real estate deal and rental income from a Yonkers building he owned. Where is he now? Spano was released from prison in 2013.

Who: Governor Eliot Spitzer. What: Resigned from office after a prostitution scandal in 2008. Where is he now? Spitzer continues to work as a political commentator after attempting a political comeback with a run for New York City comptroller in 2013. He lost in the Democratic primary to Scott St

Image 43 of 52 Who: Assemblyman Eric Stevenson, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted in bribery case. A jury concluded he collected more than $20,000 in cash bribes for promises that he would help developers of senior centers in the Bronx with custom-tailored legislation. Where is he now? Stevenson was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014. Assemblyman, D-Brooklyn.: Convicted in bribery case. A jury concluded he collected more than $20,000 in cash bribes for promises that he would help developers of senior centers in the Bronx with custom-tailored legislation.Stevenson was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014. less Who: Assemblyman Eric Stevenson, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted in bribery case. A jury concluded he collected more than $20,000 in cash bribes for promises that he would help developers of senior centers in the Assemblyman, D-Brooklyn.: Convicted in bribery case. A jury concluded he collected more than $20,000 in cash bribes for promises that he would help developers of senior centers in the ... more Photo: JOHN MARSHALL MANTEL

Image 44 of 52 Who: Congressman John Sweeney, R-Clifton Park. What: Arrested twice for driving while intoxicated after losing re-election bid to Kirsten Gillibrand. Allegations that he abused his then-wife, Gayle Sweeney, emerged near the end of the campaign and contributed to the loss. Sweeney was also the focus of a grand jury investigation into whether the four-term congressman had taken official acts to benefit three clients of an Albany lobbying firm, Powers & Co., in exchange for “a stream of financial benefits.” The investigate was closed in 2012. Where is he now? Sweeney now works as a lawyer and political consultant. Congressman, R-Clifton Park.: Arrested twice for driving while intoxicated after losing re-election bid to Kirsten Gillibrand. Allegations that he abused his then-wife, Gayle Sweeney, emerged near the end of the campaign and contributed to the loss. Sweeney was also the focus of a grand jury investigation into whether the four-term congressman had taken official acts to benefit three clients of an Albany lobbying firm, Powers & Co., in exchange for “a stream of financial benefits.” The investigate was closed in 2012.Sweeney now works as a lawyer and political consultant. less Who: Congressman John Sweeney, R-Clifton Park. What: Arrested twice for driving while intoxicated after losing re-election bid to Kirsten Gillibrand. Allegations that he abused his then-wife, Gayle Sweeney, Congressman, R-Clifton Park.: Arrested twice for driving while intoxicated after losing re-election bid to Kirsten Gillibrand. Allegations that he abused his then-wife, Gayle Sweeney, ... more Photo: JAMES GOOLSBY

Image 45 of 52 Who: Senator Ada Smith, D-Queens. What: Accused by a staff member for assault after she allegedly threw coffee in her face and pulled her hair. She was convicted of misdemeanor harassment and sentenced to an anger management program and a $250 fine in 2006. Then-Senate Minority Leader David Paterson also stripped Smith of her state car and other perks. Smith lost the primary that fall to Shirley Huntley. Senator, D-Queens.: Accused by a staff member for assault after she allegedly threw coffee in her face and pulled her hair. She was convicted of misdemeanor harassment and sentenced to an anger management program and a $250 fine in 2006. Then-Senate Minority Leader David Paterson also stripped Smith of her state car and other perks. Smith lost the primary that fall to Shirley Huntley. less Who: Senator Ada Smith, D-Queens. What: Accused by a staff member for assault after she allegedly threw coffee in her face and pulled her hair. She was convicted of misdemeanor harassment and sentenced to an Senator, D-Queens.: Accused by a staff member for assault after she allegedly threw coffee in her face and pulled her hair. She was convicted of misdemeanor harassment and sentenced to an ... more Photo: Paul Buckowski, Hearst

Image 46 of 52 Who: State Sen. Shirley Huntley, D-Bronx. What: Pleaded guilty in January 2013 to embezzling more than $87,000 from a nonprofit. After being confronted by federal prosecutors, she agreed to wear a wire to record conversations with several of her legislative colleagues at her home. She received a one-year sentence in May 2013. State Sen., D-Bronx.: Pleaded guilty in January 2013 to embezzling more than $87,000 from a nonprofit. After being confronted by federal prosecutors, she agreed to wear a wire to record conversations with several of her legislative colleagues at her home. She received a one-year sentence in May 2013. less Who: State Sen. Shirley Huntley, D-Bronx. What: Pleaded guilty in January 2013 to embezzling more than $87,000 from a nonprofit. After being confronted by federal prosecutors, she agreed to wear a wire to State Sen., D-Bronx.: Pleaded guilty in January 2013 to embezzling more than $87,000 from a nonprofit. After being confronted by federal prosecutors, she agreed to wear a wire to ... more

Image 47 of 52 Who: Democratic Assembly Speaker Stanley Steingut. In 1975, he and his son were indicted on charges that they had promised to assist Hans Rubenfeld, a Bronx haberdasher, in obtaining an honorary, unpaid city job in return for a contribution to the younger Steingut's campaign for City Council. The Brooklyn district attorney brought charges under a rarely invoked statute under which an office holder could be charged with "corruptly using" his position in exchange for a benefit, usually cash. Steingut denied the accusation. A few legislators tried to convince him to step aside, at least until his name was cleared. Two years later, the Count of Appeals dismissed the indictment on the grounds that there was no evidence of "a materially harmful impact upon governmental processes." He lost his seat in the primary election in 1978. Democratic Assembly Speaker. In 1975, he and his son were indicted on charges that they had promised to assist Hans Rubenfeld, a Bronx haberdasher, in obtaining an honorary, unpaid city job in return for a contribution to the younger Steingut's campaign for City Council. The Brooklyn district attorney brought charges under a rarely invoked statute under which an office holder could be charged with "corruptly using" his position in exchange for a benefit, usually cash. Steingut denied the accusation. A few legislators tried to convince him to step aside, at least until his name was cleared. Two years later, the Count of Appeals dismissed the indictment on the grounds that there was no evidence of "a materially harmful impact upon governmental processes." He lost his seat in the primary election in 1978. less Who: Democratic Assembly Speaker Stanley Steingut. In 1975, he and his son were indicted on charges that they had promised to assist Hans Rubenfeld, a Bronx haberdasher, in obtaining an honorary, unpaid city Democratic Assembly Speaker. In 1975, he and his son were indicted on charges that they had promised to assist Hans Rubenfeld, a Bronx haberdasher, in obtaining an honorary, unpaid city ... more Photo: ROBERTA SMITH/TU, NONE

Image 48 of 52 Who: Senator Guy Velella, R-Bronx. What: Pleaded guilty in 2004 to bribery. He was sentenced to one year in jail and served 182 days of his sentence. Where is he now? He passed away after battling lung cancer in 2011. SenatorR-Bronx.: Pleaded guilty in 2004 to bribery. He was sentenced to one year in jail and served 182 days of his sentence.He passed away after battling lung cancer in 2011. less Who: Senator Guy Velella, R-Bronx. What: Pleaded guilty in 2004 to bribery. He was sentenced to one year in jail and served 182 days of his sentence. Where is he now? He passed away after battling lung cancer SenatorR-Bronx.: Pleaded guilty in 2004 to bribery. He was sentenced to one year in jail and served 182 days of his sentence.He passed away after battling lung cancer ... more Photo: JOHN MARSHALL MANTEL, AP

Image 49 of 52 Who: Rep. Chris Lee, R-Erie County. What: Elected in 2008, the married congressman resigned in 2011 after the non-defunct website Gawker ran a story about his outreach to women on Craigslist that included a memorable photo of a shirtless selfie. Lee said he regretted actions that hurt his family and others. Rep.R-Erie County.: Elected in 2008, the married congressman resigned in 2011 after the non-defunct website Gawker ran a story about his outreach to women on Craigslist that included a memorable photo of a shirtless selfie. Lee said he regretted actions that hurt his family and others. less Who: Rep. Chris Lee, R-Erie County. What: Elected in 2008, the married congressman resigned in 2011 after the non-defunct website Gawker ran a story about his outreach to women on Craigslist that included a Rep.R-Erie County.: Elected in 2008, the married congressman resigned in 2011 after the non-defunct website Gawker ran a story about his outreach to women on Craigslist that included a ... more

Image 50 of 52 Who: Rep. Eric Massa, D-Corning. What: Resigned amid a congressional investigation into allegations Massa sexually harassed male staffers. The Washington Post recently reported that the House paid out an $85,000 settlement related to Massa's alleged misbehavior. Rep.D-Corning.: Resigned amid a congressional investigation into allegations Massa sexually harassed male staffers. The Washington Post recently reported that the House paid out an $85,000 settlement related to Massa's alleged misbehavior. less Who: Rep. Eric Massa, D-Corning. What: Resigned amid a congressional investigation into allegations Massa sexually harassed male staffers. The Washington Post recently reported that the House paid out an Rep.D-Corning.: Resigned amid a congressional investigation into allegations Massa sexually harassed male staffers. The Washington Post recently reported that the House paid out an ... more Photo: David Duprey, AP

Image 51 of 52 Who: Congressman, D-New York, and New York City mayoral candidate, Anthony Weiner. What: Forced to resign from Congress in 2011 after accusations of sexting. He later began a promising run for New York City mayor, but his campaign was derailed after allegations surfaced that he was still sexting under the alias of Carlos Danger. Where is he now? No longer in politics, Weiner has been involved in several more high-profile sexting scandals. His exchange of illicit messages with a teen wound up playing a role in the 2016 presidential election, and he was sentenced in September 2017 to 21 months in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. Congressman, D-New York, and New York City mayoral candidate,: Forced to resign from Congress in 2011 after accusations of sexting. He later began a promising run for New York City mayor, but his campaign was derailed after allegations surfaced that he was still sexting under the alias of Carlos Danger.No longer in politics, Weiner has been involved in several more high-profile sexting scandals. His exchange of illicit messages with a teen wound up playing a role in the 2016 presidential election, and he was sentenced in September 2017 to 21 months in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. less Who: Congressman, D-New York, and New York City mayoral candidate, Anthony Weiner. What: Forced to resign from Congress in 2011 after accusations of sexting. He later began a promising run for New York City Congressman, D-New York, and New York City mayoral candidate,: Forced to resign from Congress in 2011 after accusations of sexting. He later began a promising run for New York City ... more Photo: John Moore, Getty Images