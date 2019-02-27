Restaurant owner charged with setting fire to business

HALLOCK, Minn. (AP) — A northwestern Minnesota woman is accused of setting fire to her restaurant to collect insurance money.

Tamara DeVore is charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud. Prosecutors say DeVore set fire to the Caribou Grill in Hallock on Feb. 21.

KVRR reports investigators say a person who was at the bar escaped without being injured. Authorities say DeVore could be seen on security video entering and exiting a storage room, then leaving the area several minutes before heavy smoke filled the room.

It's not clear if DeVore has hired an attorney to speak on her behalf.