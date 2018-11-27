Reported shooting closes part of interstate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A stretch of Interstate 43 in Milwaukee has reopened after authorities investigated a reported freeway shooting.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies and detectives searched for evidence of the reported shooting. All lanes of southbound I-43 at the Marquette Interchange were closed for about two hours Monday.

The Journal Sentinel reports all freeway ramps opened about 3:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.