Reported overdose leads to discovery of massive meth lab

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police troopers say they uncovered a massive methamphetamine lab while responding to a reported overdose.

Authorities say the overdose was reported late Thursday at a home in Hollis. Responding police officers say they found several "one-pot" style meth labs in the house, including eight active labs and chemicals commonly used to manufacture meth.

One-pot meth labs are usually small bottles filled with chemicals used to manufacture meth. They are considered extremely volatile.

Police returned Friday morning with a search warrant and found 25 more used labs.

A total of 10 people were arrested and face drug-related charges.