Gunfire injures 5 in Sweden, police tell public not to worry









COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say several people were injured when shots were fired Monday in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city.

Swedish news agency TT said the incident happened in Malmo just after 8 p.m. and quoted the city's police department saying "there is no reason for the public to worry."

Malmo police said five men were wounded.

Tabloid Aftonbladet quoted witnesses saying they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots. Witness Jonatan Burhoff told the newspaper he saw people being carried to private cars that drove off "as fast as possible."

Police said security at a hospital was stepped up after the gunfire was reported. The statement said officers had information that "one person had been taken to hospital in a private car."

Feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have become more common in major Swedish cities in recent years.

Aftonbladet said the shootings took place next to a police station so officers responded quickly.

There were no immediate details on the conditions of the injured men.