Report: Myanmar rebels kidnap civilians from police base

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar state media report three people were killed and seven civilians abducted in an attack on a police installation that authorities blame on the Arakan Army rebel group.

A report in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper says about 200 insurgents, who claim to represent the Rakhine ethnic minority in the western state of Rakhine, attacked a security police headquarters in Mrauk-U town on Tuesday night.

Rakhine is best known for a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the military against the Muslim Rohingya minority, which caused more than 700,000 to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Thursday's report says the attackers abducted four women and three children and that one officer's family member was killed, while two policemen died and seven were reported missing.