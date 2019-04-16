Report: Man shot in back in officer-involved shooting

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Autopsy and toxicology reports say a 34-year-old man killed by a Colorado police officer last December in Longmont was shot in the lower back and had methamphetamine in his system.

The Times-Call reports that Jesus Ramos died on Dec. 31 after he was shot outside an apartment complex by Master Police Officer Mike Kimbley.

The shooting remains under investigation, and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty is expected to issue a ruling soon. Kimbley remains on paid administrative leave.

Before the shooting, Ramos had told a police dispatcher he had a revolver and that he would "kill whoever I need to kill."

Police said Ramos refused to follow officer instructions and was shot when he ran toward an occupied apartment. He was found dead inside an apartment without a weapon.

