Report: Fugitive Chinese police officer returns

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese state news agency says a former police officer who was among the country's top 100 international fugitives has returned from the United States to face charges of taking bribes.

The Xinhua News Agency says Zhang Yongguang, who worked in a police station in the southern cit of Shenzhen, surrendered to police and returned bribes he had taken. It cited an announcement Saturday by the national anti-corruption agency.

Xinhua gave no details of the charges against Zhang but news reports in 2010 said he was accused of taking 920,000 yuan ($135,000) from a crime suspect.

Xinhua says Zhang fled to the United States in 2010 and was the subject of a Chinese international arrest warrant in 2013.