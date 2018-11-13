Reno man, 56, facing life sentences for child sex conviction

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 56-year-old Reno man faces multiple possible sentences of life in prison after a jury found him guilty of 17 child sexual assault, lewdness and pornography charges involving a 14-year-old female victim.

A deputy public defender who represented Jeffrey Lynn Fluckiger at trial last week in Washoe County District Court declined Tuesday to comment.

Prosecutor Nicole Hicks told jurors the attacks took place over five years in several locations and that Reno police found recorded video on Fluckiger's computer of some of the assaults.

Fluckiger was arrested in July 2017. He is being held at the Washoe County jail pending sentencing Jan. 3.