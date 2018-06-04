Records of 600 patients on stolen computer, eye center says

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say medical records from more than 600 people were on a laptop and external hard drive stolen from the Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah.

The center said Saturday the equipment was taken from locked storage at the center in April. The information was from patients who had retinal images taken by specialists between July 1, 2014, and March 30, 2018.

They say it contained retinal images, full or partial names, dates of birth and medical reference numbers.

Officials say social security numbers and financial information were not stored on the stolen equipment.

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Neff tells the Salt Lake Tribune the center revealed the theft publicly after identifying and contacting the people affected.

She says the center believes the risk to patients' financial information is low, but they're still offering credit-monitoring services.