Records: Soldier in theft violated bond by researching bombs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army National Guard officer accused of stealing an armored car and leading authorities on a chase is now accused of breaking his bond agreement by traveling to Iraq and researching bomb-making.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that court documents say 30-year-old Joshua Phillip Yabut was out on bond in January when he violated the bond agreement.

A report by the Virginia Fusion Center, a partnership between state police and the state Department of Emergency Management, says Yabut had no "coherent reason" for going to Iraq. It says he told authorities it was photography-related.

He's charged in Richmond with eluding police and in Nottoway County with the unauthorized use of a vehicle. The violations could cause additional charges.

He's now in custody in Richmond and is set to appear in court next month.

