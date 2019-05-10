Recently resigned councilman charged with fraud, tax evasion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former public official in suburban New Orleans is scheduled to make his first court appearance on corruption charges May 22.

Chris Roberts resigned recently from his position as a Jefferson Parish Council member. On Thursday, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in New Orleans on 22 counts of fraud and seven counts of tax evasion.

Prosecutors accuse the 41-year-old Roberts of defrauding a landscaping company he managed by writing checks to himself or other businesses he controlled. Among items he is accused of paying for with fraudulently obtained money are a $16,000 engagement ring and three remote-controlled drones.

Roberts has not yet entered a plea. His attorney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Friday.