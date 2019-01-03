Receiver proposes subdivisions at Burke Mountain Resort

BURKE, Vt. (AP) — The federal receiver overseeing two Vermont ski resorts after their owner was accused of massive fraud has proposed creating three subdivisions for sale.

The Caledonian-Record reports the request filed with the town of Burke by Michael Goldberg proposes a 10.5-acre lot along with two 20-acre lots at Burke Mountain. Letters have been sent to property owners whose land abuts the proposed lots.

Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros, of Miami, and former president William Stenger, of Newport, Vermont, were accused in 2016 of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through the EB-5 visa program. They've reached settlements with authorities.

The Burke Development Review Board will hear the application on Jan. 9.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com