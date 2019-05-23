'Real Housewives' husband gets reprieve in deportation fight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The husband of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member has won a reprieve in his deportation battle.

A federal court ruled this week that Joe Giudice (joo-DEECH'-ay) can stay in the U.S. as his appeal progresses.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

Last October, a judge ruled Joe Giudice would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

In an order published Wednesday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia delayed Giudice's deportation. A group of more than two dozen former immigration judges had filed a brief in support of Giudice's appeal.

The court is expected to issue a decision within a few months.