Razor wire, alert system set for prison where inmate escaped

LEAKESVILE, Miss. (AP) — Weeks after a convicted murderer escaped, a Mississippi prison is installing more razor wire and will start a new emergency notification system.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall announced the changes Friday for South Mississippi Correctional Institution, which is near Leakesville.

About 26,000 feet (8,000 meters) of additional razor wire has been installed around the top of buildings where inmates are housed and on perimeter fences and the inner main perimeter. When emergencies happen at the prison, Greene County will be notified by landline or wireless phones.

"We are constantly assessing our operations, looking at how we can do things more efficiently," Hall said in a news release. "These changes do not mean we have done something wrong, but that we have identified areas where we can improve."

The inmate who escaped July 5 was Michael F. Wilson, nicknamed "Pretty Boy Floyd." Electronic billboards around the state flashed Wilson's picture and warned he could be dangerous. He was captured July 7 in the coastal city of Ocean Springs, which is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of the prison.

In mid-August, Hall announced that Jacquelyn Banks was removed as superintendent of the prison and the deputy warden, Joe Errington, was appointed interim superintendent. He will speak Tuesday when a citizen advisory committee holds its first public hearing Tuesday at the prison.

"Our supervisors will treat our staff in a professional and respectful manner," Errington said in the news release. "We are working hard to maintain a good relationship with the community through direct communications."

Community members have been critical of the prison, especially after they weren't notified of Floyd's escape for at least two hours. A local newspaper publisher and others gave Floyd car rides, not knowing he was an escaped inmate.

The state shifted inmates to the prison from county jails last year, reopening some areas that had been closed because the state couldn't recruit enough prison guards to properly staff the facility. At the time the sections were reopened, the department says it was trying to house returning inmates without increasing spending by maximizing existing staff.