Ravenel scores 19 and Florida A&M holds off Morgan St. 72-66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Ravenel scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Kamron Reaves scored 17 to lead Florida A&M past Morgan State 72-66 on Monday night for its third straight win.

Isaiah Martin's dunk put Florida A&M (8-14, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) up 57-44 with 10:49 left before the Bears put together a 17-4 run and knotted it at 61-all when Sherwyn Devonish-Prince made 1 of 2 foul shots. DJ Jones followed with a jump shot and the Rattlers led the rest of the way.

The Rattlers shot 27 of 48 (56.3 percent), making 16 of 25 from the field in the first half for a 41-31 lead at intermission. Overall, FAMU's 3-point percentage, 62.5 percent (5 of 8) eclipsed 10 missed free throws (13 of 23 at 56.5). Martin scored 11 and blocked a career-high eight shots with five rebounds and three assists.

Devonish-Prince and LaPri McCray-Pace each scored 12 for Morgan State (8-13, 3-5) with McCray-Pace grabbing eight rebounds. Stanley Davis had nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears.