Rabbi's hands are shattered in fatal attack on synagogue

Heavily armed San Diego police officers approach a house thought to be the home of 19 year-old John T. Earnest, who is a suspect in the shooting of several people in a Poway synagogue, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. A gunman used an AR-type assault weapon to shoot worshippers at Chabad of Poway, San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) less Heavily armed San Diego police officers approach a house thought to be the home of 19 year-old John T. Earnest, who is a suspect in the shooting of several people in a Poway synagogue, on Saturday, April 27, ... more Photo: John Gibbins, AP Photo: John Gibbins, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Rabbi's hands are shattered in fatal attack on synagogue 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The rabbi who led a service on the last day of Passover suffered a gunshot wound to his hands and two others endured shrapnel wounds as political, civic and religious leaders across the country struggled to make sense of another fatal attack on a house of worship six months after a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Authorities say John T. Earnest, 19, surrendered to police after bursting into Chabad of Poway, which is north of San Diego, on Saturday and opening fire with about 100 people inside, killing Lori Kayne, 60, and injuring Rabbi Yisroes Goldstein, Noya Dahan, 8, and Almog Peretz, 34.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore says Earnest, who had no previous contact with law enforcement, may be charged with a hate crime in addition to homicide.