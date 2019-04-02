Publicist: David Blaine denies sexual assault allegations

FILE - This May 17, 2016 file photo shows David Blaine at the ABC 2016 Network Upfront Presentation in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — A publicist for David Blaine says that the magician denies sexual assault allegations under investigation in New York City and that he intends to cooperate with authorities.

New York police confirmed Monday that Blaine is under investigation. That followed a Daily Beast report that the department had taken statements from two women accusing Blaine of sexual assault.

The publicist said in a statement Tuesday that Blaine denies "the accusations that have been reported" but also takes the allegations seriously. It says Blaine intends to cooperate with any investigation.

The Daily Beast report said one of the allegations may fall outside the statute of limitations because it dates to 1998.

Blaine's stunts include living in a plexiglass case suspended 30 feet (9 meters) in the air for 40 days.