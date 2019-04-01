https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Providence-nightclub-temporarily-shutters-13732038.php
Providence nightclub temporarily shutters following shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Board of Licenses has temporarily closed a city nightclub following an outburst of gunfire over the weekend.
Board Chair Dylan Conley says the board used its emergency powers to order Lovera VIP closed for 72 hours during a special meeting Sunday afternoon. According to police, six men got into an argument when leaving the club at about 2 a.m. Sunday and shots were fired outside.
Investigators said a bullet hit a security guard's jacket, but the guard was not injured. The nightclub will be closed for three days pending a police investigation.
The Board of Licenses is expected to take up the matter again on Wednesday.
