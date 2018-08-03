Prosecutors upgrade murder charge in capital killing case

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Attorney General's Office has upgraded murder charges in the case of a man who is accused of shooting a man to death in Montpelier last year.

Thirty-one-year-old Jayveon Caballero was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Markus Austin. The Times Argus reports attorney general's office spokesman Bram Kranichfeld says a review of the evidence warranted an upgrade to a charge of first-degree murder.

Caballero pleaded not guilty Thursday in Barre, now facing a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole if convicted.

Police say the victim Austin was involved in an altercation with Caballero's girlfriend outside a bar in Barre before he was shot once in the chest several hours later in Montpelier.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/