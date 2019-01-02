Prosecutors investigating shooting death in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

The office said police responded to a report of a car accident near the intersection of Lincoln and Ohio avenues on Tuesday evening. They found the man inside a vehicle that had rolled through the intersection. He had been shot multiple times. Responders were not able to revive him.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.