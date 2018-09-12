Prosecutors drop murder charge against man in suicide pact

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping a murder charge against an 85-year-old Fargo man accused of fatally shooting his wife in an alleged suicide pact.

The prosecutor and the attorney for 85-year-old Louis Averson don't believe he can understand the legal proceedings against him. KFGO-AM reports Averson has been committed to the State Hospital in Jamestown.

Authorities say Averson fatally shot his 85-year-old wife, Ila Averson, in the garage of the couple's south Fargo apartment in early June, and then shot himself in the chest in what was believed to be a suicide pact.

Police found a note on the couple's dining room table detailing their plans.

Both were in poor health.

