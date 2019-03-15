Prosecutors argue against new trial in 1991 stabbing death

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a central Illinois judge to reconsider granting a new trial to a man who has spent 27 years in prison for his father's 1991 beating and stabbing death.

McLean County Judge Scott Drazewski last month ruled 52-year-old Donald Whalen should get a new trial in the killing of William Whalen, who was found stabbed more than 30 times and beaten with a pool cue in a downtown Bloomington bar.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that prosecutors filed a motion saying evidence the judge cited in granting the new trial falls short of the legal standard. Prosecutors also question the timeliness of new evidence.

Defense attorney Elliot Slosar says he is prepared to argue against prosecutors' motion during a Friday hearing. Slosar says the prosecution's request "doesn't have any merit."

