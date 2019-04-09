Prosecutors: Man found in abandoned home was beaten to death

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead last week in the basement of an abandoned central New Jersey home died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the death of Lucas Reyes-Cardona has been ruled a homicide.

The 36-year-old New Brunswick man was found just before 10 a.m. Friday in a city home. It's not clear how long the body had been in the home before it was discovered or if Reyes-Cardona had any connection to the residence.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.