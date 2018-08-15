Prosecutor seeks gag order in case against ex-sheriff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A special prosecutor wants a gag order in the case against a former Missouri sheriff and a subordinate with whom he was having a romantic relationship.

KYTV reports that former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Lt. Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski appeared in court Tuesday. They're charged with assault, robbery, child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and two misdemeanors. Allegations include that Tomaszewski hit a mentally disabled man and threatened to shoot another inmate.

The special prosecutor, Don Trotter, says Sigman and Tomaszewski's attorney, Jason Coatney, should stop trying the case "out in the open." Coatney says he has the right to defend his clients. He has said a video shows that evidence was tampered with and potentially destroyed.

The judge didn't immediately rule on the gag-order request.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com