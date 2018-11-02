Prosecutor loses gun borrowed from evidence room

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in South Carolina says he borrowed a gun that was evidence in a criminal case for personal protection, and lost it in a theft.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins told The Greenville News a former sheriff told him he could borrow the gun from an evidence room after he declined a deputy for protection after a 2013 death threat.

Authorities say Wilkins kept the Sig Sauer P938 pistol for a month before it was stolen from his unlocked vehicle outside his home. It has never been found.

Prosecutor Lisa Parrish says the missing gun kept her from successfully prosecuting suspects in a drug trafficking case on additional illegal weapons charges.

Parrish has given $250 to petition candidate Lucas Marchant who faces the Republican Wilkins on Tuesday's ballot.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com