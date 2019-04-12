Prosecutor blocks gun-law charges against Pittsburgh mayor

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A prosecutor is refusing to approve criminal charges against Pittsburgh's mayor and six City Council members over the passage of firearms laws that gun-rights advocates say are blatant and deliberate violations of state law.

Seven city residents tried to file private criminal complaints Friday against Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto, who signed the legislation into law this week, and council members who voted to approve the bills. The complaints charge the mayor and council with official oppression and other counts.

Pennsylvania law allows citizens to file criminal charges, subject to approval by the district attorney. The Allegheny County district attorney is refusing to accept the residents' complaints, saying the legislation has yet to take effect.

The gun restrictions were passed after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue. Gun rights advocates are suing to get the laws overturned.