Prosecutor: Slain Colorado deputy shot by car theft suspect

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor says a sheriff's deputy was killed by a 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a car and a wounded bystander also was hit by a bullet the suspect fired.

El Paso County District Attorney Dan May on Tuesday released his office's review of the Feb. 5 attempted arrest that left El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick dead, bystander Thomas Villanueva paralyzed from the chest down and three other law enforcement officers injured.

The suspect, Manuel Zetina, also died from gunshot injuries.

The report says the deputies and police officers involved were justified in using deadly force and will not face charges.

The report says Zetina began firing first, hitting Flick, a detective with the sheriff's office and Villanueva "before any member of law enforcement fired."