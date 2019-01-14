Prosecutor: Call grand juries for Wyoming police shootings

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A prosecutor who convened Wyoming's first grand jury in years to determine whether a sheriff's deputy justifiably shot an unarmed man to death says grand juries should be standard practice in officer-involved shootings.

Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said in a news conference Monday she wrestled with how to determine whether sheriff's Cpl. Derek Colling was guilty of a crime.

The grand jury met over three days in Laramie before determining Colling did not commit involuntary manslaughter.

Colling shot and killed 39-year-old Robbie Ramirez, of Laramie, during a Nov. 4 traffic stop in Laramie. Patrol-car video footage shows Ramirez drove off and Colling shot Ramirez after pursuing him to Ramirez's apartment.

Relatives say Ramirez suffered from a form of schizophrenia.

Colling remains on administrative leave. His future employment remains undetermined.