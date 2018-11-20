Probation violation adds time to man's 49-year sentence

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man's prison sentence has been extended because he violated his probation when he shot and wounded his neighbor last year.

The Roanoke Times reports 38-year-old Alphonzo Lewis Lawson was ordered Monday to serve four years in prison for the violation in addition to his 49-year sentence in the attack. The 2017 attack violated his probation from a 1997 robbery conviction.

He was sentenced then to 12 years in prison and a decade-long probationary period that started upon his release. He was found guilty this year of malicious wounding, attempted murder and gun charges for shooting his neighbor during an argument over car repairs. He was sentenced last month. Lawson maintains his innocence and says someone else shot the neighbor.

