Probation revoked for Colorado man who killed 2 in crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has revoked the probation of a Colorado man who was sentenced to work release after killing two people in an auto accident.

The Coloradoan reported Thursday that 20-year-old Connor Givans will undergo evaluations before he is resentenced July 3.

Givans was sentenced in June 2018 to 18 months in work release and 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Authorities say Givans did not stop at a stop sign near Fort Collins and crashed into another vehicle, killing 47-year-old Kelly Cortez and her 17-year-old son, Joshua Cortez, in November 2017.

A judge revoked the sentence Thursday after probation and work release officials testified that Givans failed to comply with the program terms by missing several drug tests and failing one test.

___

