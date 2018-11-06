Prison guards stop visitor's attempt to smuggle drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A woman visiting the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is in custody after she tried to smuggle drugs into the facility.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections says West Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputies arrested 43-year-old Melanie Cooper, of Bossier City, Saturday on one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and three counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute.

Authorities say following Cooper's visit, officers conducted a shakedown of the inmate and found 21.1 grams of marijuana. Cooper was detained and she admitted to investigators that she gave the drugs to the inmate.

Upon searching Cooper's vehicle, prison investigators also found 102 ecstasy pills, 5.4 grams of marijuana, and 5 grams of heroin.

Disciplinary action against the inmate is pending.