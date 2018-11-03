https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Prescott-Valley-police-Bodies-of-2-men-found-in-13360861.php
Prescott Valley police: Bodies of 2 men found in residence
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Prescott Valley police say dead bodies of two 19-year-old men were found in a residence Saturday.
No identities or information about possible causes of death was released.
However, a brief statement released by police said police, a multi-agency narcotics trafficking task force and the Yavapai County Attorney's Office are conducting an investigation.
