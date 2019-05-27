Preparing to sue, ex-Boy Scouts recall abuse by unit leaders

Darrell Jackson, of The Bronx, N.Y., speaks during an interview in New York, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Joining the Boy Scouts in 1972 at age 10, he said, "I was real gung-ho about getting my badges _ fishing and campfires and all of that. ... It was good at the beginning."

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of men across the U.S. are signing up with lawyers to sue the Boy Scouts for damages related to sex abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of scout leaders.

The expected wave of litigation poses a financial threat to the Boy Scouts that could trigger bankruptcy.

For some of the men, it's an emotional challenge to recall the abuse and the decades of psychological damage that resulted.

The BSA has repeatedly apologized and says it now has policies to curtail abuse.