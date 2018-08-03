Portland braces for dueling right-wing, anti-fascist rallies





PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A right-wing group that has staged multiple marches in Portland, Oregon, is planning another rally, and self-described anti-fascist counterdemonstrators say they will confront participants.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson says his followers will be bused to Portland on Saturday with armed security and group members will be carrying concealed guns.

Gibson has staged several similar marches in the liberal city in recent months that have devolved into violent clashes.

Gibson said earlier this week that he won't stop bringing his followers to Portland until they can express their right-wing views without interference.

Self-described anti-fascists — or "antifa" — have been organizing online to confront Patriot Prayer and an affiliated group, the Proud Boys, in the streets.

A broader group of counterprotesters also will gather before the right-wing rally.