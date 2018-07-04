https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Polices-Thieves-steal-10-000-worth-of-fireworks-13048621.php
Polices: Thieves steal $10,000 worth of fireworks
SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing more than $10,000 worth of fireworks from a New Hampshire store.
Authorities say the theft happened at a Seabrook fireworks store around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Town police say the men broke into the rear wall of the store and loaded a white truck with the fireworks before driving away.
Police have released surveillance footage of the theft to help identify the suspects.
