Police: suspect who tried to run over officer shot, killed

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a motorist who tried to run over an officer in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contra Costa Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee says police responded Saturday to a report from a resident of a suspicious person near downtown Danville.

Lee says the suspect drove away, leading officers on a short pursuit. He says an officer got out of the patrol car and opened fire when the suspect accelerated toward him.

The man, who was struck by gunfire and died, has not been identified.

Officials didn't say what prompted the resident's initial call.

The East Bay Times reports shooting is being investigated by the sheriff's office, Danville police and the district attorney.