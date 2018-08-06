Police seize guns from car, arrest 2

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police responding to a call of a man waving a gun in Connecticut have seized two firearms from inside a car.

Authorities were called to the scene in Hartford at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and saw the man described in the emergency call getting into a parked car.

Police searched the vehicle and found two guns under a seat of the car, including one reported stolen.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Oshane Ellis, of Hartford, and 26-year-old Shenrika Stephen, of Windsor, who were inside the car and charged them with weapons offenses.

It was not clear if they had lawyers.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com