Police seize 2,500 marijuana plants from 6 Tacoma homes

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say eight people have been arrested after police searched six Tacoma houses connected to an illegal marijuana growing operation.

The News Tribune reports authorities seized at least 2,500 marijuana plants from the properties that police searched Monday morning.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the houses were owned separately but their operations were connected.

According to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, the properties were not licensed marijuana facilities.

Authorities say the organization was selling marijuana for $2,000 a pound inside the state and $4,000 a pound outside.

At least four people were booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, using a building for drugs, money laundering and conspiracy.

Authorities say five children were also removed from the homes.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com