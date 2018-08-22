Police seeking woman in connection with dumping of dead body

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are looking for a woman in connection with dumping the dead body of an overdose victim in May.

New London police say they have a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Gabrielle Fox on charges of removing the body of a deceased person, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Police say Fox was one of three people who left Lebro Mei's body in a lot "without regard" on May 7after he'd overdosed and suffered medical complications.

Another accomplice, 51-year-old William Dietz, was arrested Aug. 14, and police say 54-year-old William Garrett will be arrested when he appears in court Sept. 5 on unrelated charges.

The Hartford Courant reports Garrett is already in custody for misdemeanor strangulation, disorderly conduct and drug possession charges.