Police seeking suspects, car in latest North Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas are looking for a getaway car and two gunmen who sprayed a suburban home with bullets during the weekend, wounding a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy inside.

The shooting early Saturday was the latest in a spate of violence in that has killed four people younger than 20 and wounded three in less than a month in Nevada's fourth-largest city.

Police attribute one shooting to retaliatory gang violence and three to targeted attacks.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that one shooting appears accidental, after a 3-year-old boy found a gun that hadn't been properly locked away.

Officer Aaron Patty says the department has increased patrols in some areas and detectives haven't found a common element for the uptick in shootings involving young people.

