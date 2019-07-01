Police seek help finding 3 suspects from Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, are asking for the public's help in identifying three people wanted on suspicion of assault and robbery following demonstrations that turned violent over the weekend.

Police on Monday also released the text of an anonymous email they received titled "milkshake recipe" after reports that some protesters were throwing a mixture laden with cement on opposing demonstrators.

Members of the so-called Proud Boys, a far right-wing organization, and anti-fascist groups, or "antifa," held dueling rallies on June 29 and several fights broke out.

Police say a lieutenant in the field observed a material with a texture and smell that was consistent with concrete.

The protest received national attention after conservative writer Andy Ngo said on Twitter he went to the emergency room after an attack by members of antifa.