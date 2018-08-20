Police seek 3 men in assault over Confederate flag

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Linn County authorities say a black teenager was assaulted at a country music festival after he criticized a Confederate flag three men were waving.

Sheriff Jim Yon said Monday that the men were driving through the camping area of the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville waving the flag from a newer-model black Ford truck when the 18-year-old victim spoke out.

One of the men got out and hit the victim several times before fleeing. He has not been found.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Linn County Lt. Michelle Duncan says authorities are investigating whether the incident qualifies as a hate crime.

The suspect had dark hair and was wearing jeans, a black muscle shirt with the sides cut, brown boots and a black cowboy hat.