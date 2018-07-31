Police say woman fatally shot at Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died at a hospital after intruders shot her at a Lincoln residence.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister (BLEYE'-meye-stur) says the intruders entered the home just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and officers were called at 3:45 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. Her name hasn't been released. Bliemeister says four children were among seven people in the home when the woman was shot. No other injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been reported.