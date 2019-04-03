Police say man with assault rifle dead at trailer park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after he was seen carrying an assault rifle in a San Diego trailer park but there's no immediate word on whether he was shot by police or killed himself.

Police tell the San Diego Union-Tribune that a report of shots fired sent officers to a San Ysidro trailer park at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A police helicopter spotted the gunman walking down a street. He died at the scene a short time later but details weren't immediately available.

Trailer park resident Enrique Sandoval tells the Union-Tribune he was at work when his wife called to say a man with a gun was searching for someone at the park and had fired several shots.

No residents or police were hurt.