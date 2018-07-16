https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-man-whose-body-found-in-house-was-13077999.php
Police say man whose body found in house was homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say the man whose body was found in a northeast Omaha house was a homicide victim.
The body of 57-year-old Frederick Green was discovered by officers sent there Sunday afternoon.
No arrests have been reported and no other information about the circumstances of Green's slaying has been released.
— — —
This story has been corrected to show the victim's first name is spelled Frederick, not Fredrick.
